UN Sustainable Development Goals Silent On PWDS

– Former DCE

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) has bemoaned and described as worrying, the deafening “silence” by the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) for developing countries.

Mr. James Gunu, who was the former DCE for Akatsi-North Constituency in the Volta Region, said the PWDs formed integral parts of societies and therefore, the UN should have made SDGs on the PWDs.

“It is interesting that, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals SDGs is not clear if not silence on PWDs”. He wondered, perhaps if the UN thought that there are already “enough laws and conventions to address concerns and needs of PWDs” hence the decision to be silence on them?

The former DCE, who is currently President of Volta Region Chapter of Ghana Wheel Chair Basketball Federation (GWBF) made this observation in his keynote address during the Chapter’s inauguration in Ho last Friday, February 16.

He disclosed that, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank estimate that, about one billion of the world’s population is made up of Persons with Disabilities and out of that number, between 93 to 150 thousand, are children.

Mr. Gunu said “Ghana still has a long way to go as far as the implementations of Persons with Disabilities Act 715 of 2006, and the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities are concerned.”

He said, he recalled his days as a DCE when together with assembly members, unit committees, community development and social welfare officers and other stakeholders, developed PWDs album and register for the district to guide among other things, our policies and equitable distribution of wealth.

He said “I want to encourage PWDs to take keen interest and contest the next district level elections.”

According to him, “the Volta region Chapter of the GWBF has come to stay. We shall work closely with other stakeholders in the sports fraternity towards chatting a new path, to give new meaning to sports particularly Wheelchair Basket Ball in the Volta region.”

Sports, he noted, is not only for entertainment but also for the building of Communal, National, regional and global peace, Unity and harmony.

“ Sports, and I mean Wheel Chair Basket Ball if properly developed can lead to Socio economic transformation in the areas of job creation, Tourism, Business development and growth. We need Commitment, Passion, Discipline and resource mobilization spirit on the part of all Stakeholders to making these a reality”, he appeals.

He indicated that, “the board will soon roll out its programs for the region to be integrated into the national program and hopefully Volta Region shall catch up and over take others who have started ahead of us.”