238 Students Graduates From FHUC Medical, Nursing School

By Patrick Biddah

The First Private Medical School in Ghana, the Family Health University College, continues to churn out more health professionals into theGhanaian health delivery sector.

The latest is the graduation of 238 students from both the Medical, Midwifery and Nursing schools over the weekend.

In an address, the President of the Family Health University College, Prof Enonam Yao Kwawukume, advised the medical school graduands to fulfill the option of either to continue to the clinical years for their final certification in Bachelor Of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) degree or for them to branch out into research and eventually go into lectureship.

For the newly graduated nurses and midwives, he encouraged them to be minded by the responsibilities towards society and the nation at large.

“Exhibit your skills with highest standards of ethics, integrity and compassion wherever you may be called upon to serve and by so doing ,you will project the mission of your alma mater”, he urged.