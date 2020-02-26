22.5 Million New Cancer Cases Recorded Yearly In Ghana

…Dr. Beatrice Wiafe

By Barnabas Asalimba

The president of Breast Care International and Chief Executive officer (CEO), Love and Peace Hospital, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has revealed that about 22.5 million new cancer cases are being recorded every year in Ghana.

Sparking during World Cancer Day in Kumasi, Dr. Wiafe said, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and the number of new cancer cases is on the increase globally.

“One in five women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime and one in eleven die from the disease”, adding that, there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases every year by 2040, which signifies how dangerous the disease is.

Considering the alarming numbers, it is a situation where women, should seek medical treatment, instead of opting for prayers or religious consultations.

It is regrettable to note that, some women relied surely on prayer alone. The disease is a mortal enemy associated mostly with women, which we need to disarm to ensure their survival…to do so, we must utilize the mass influence of religion in African society and forge alliances with our religious leaders to control cancer in Africa.

Dr. Wiafe addressing the gathering, reiterated that religion is integral to our culture which is embedded with us that has accorded value and respect in our society as a source of hope and guidance to cure disease.

Combining the effort of cancer control and religion, the breast cancer specialist, Dr. Wiafe Addai, noted that we cannot discount the potency of prayers, but convinced that women should seek medical treatment at the earliest possible signs, instead of relying on prayers.

The clergy, she said, has a key role to play by directing members who cone with suspicious cancer cases to seek medical treatment in hospital first in their quest to help reduce the menace by encouraging members to attend BCI’s free programmes and also conduct regular self-screenings at home.

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day is; “I am and I Will”, focused primarily on raising awareness about cancer, and encourage its prevention and treatment.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, used the occasion to implore religious leaders to use their influence to educate and empower women to utilize all resources available to them, both religious and medical.

Having said that, she said the Church, can use it position to press the government to do more on cancer diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

Breast Care International (BCI), according to her, is keen on reducing cancers and cancer related death drastically and this is evidenced of the over 800 survivors BCI have been able to rescue.

This evidence based success, inspires public confidence about the high survival rate of breast cancer patients at their facilities.