2019 Nobel Prize winners: Physiology or medicine

By Mary Jane Maxwell

New ways to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases will be possible because of the work of this year’s winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Americans William G. Kaelin Jr. of Harvard University and Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University share the 2019 prize with their British colleague, Peter J. Ratcliffe, of the Francis Crick Institute in London.

The three scientists discovered how cells sense and adapt to changing levels of oxygen.

First awarded in 1901, the Nobel Prize is awarded annually in six categories and considered the world’s most prestigious award for each field.