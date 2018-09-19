2018 GHANA GARDEN AND FLOWER SHOW OPENS Tomorrow

The 2018 Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) opens from tomorrow, Thursday September 20 to 26 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The sixth edition of GGFS which is under the theme; “Enriching Ghana; a garden at a time”, will be officially opened on Friday, 21st September, 2018. His Excellency Ron Strikker, Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana will be the Guest of Honour while Madam Constance Swaniker, Founder and CEO of Accents and Arts will be the Guest Speaker.

Show participants will once again be offered a vast array of colorfulfloriculture and horticulture products that are beneficial to health, wellbeing and general livelihood.About 150 exhibitors are expected at the Show and showcase items such as flowers, ornamental plants, herbs and spices, garden tools and ornaments, garden pots, compost, garden furniture, garden inspired fashion, as well as amazing creative pieces from Constance Swaniker’s Accents & Arts.Other features at the Show include; environmental conservation initiatives such as plastic waste recycling.

TheShow,a flagship event of the innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Movement initiated by Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) in 2013, is aimed at promoting benefits of gardens and flowers with regard to income generation, job creation, clean and healthy lifestyles, beautification of the country’s public spaces and homes as well as the promotion of environmental conservation among Ghanaians.

This year’s Show will be attended by policy makers, government officials, academics in the agriculture sector, business community, florists and horticulturists, botanists, home owners, estate developers and garden and flower lovers among others.

Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, said the Show has grown tremendously with over 16,000 participants recorded in 2017 and even more expected this year. “This year, the Movement is directly focusing on individual responsibility for ensuring a Greener and Cleaner Ghana. This is in line with Ghana’s green agenda and sanitation program as well as the global effort to address climate change. Contributing to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) remains a key focus of the Movement” she said.“I invite all Ghanaians to do more to green and clean their homes and neighborhoods. Come to the Show and pick knowledge and other resources to enable you do so Ms. Cobbah added.

Since its inception, the Show has grown tremendously with participation increasing from 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors in 2013 to 139 exhibitors and over 16,000 visitors in 2017.

Among the list of exciting activities that will be celebrated at the Show include;Music in the Park will be held on Friday, 21st September, 2018 after the Opening Ceremony.

It features Kokui Selormey and Isaac Aryee along with Maya, an up and coming musician. Party in the Park follows immediately.

Fashion in the Park takes place on September 22, 2018 with some of Ghana’s most innovative young designers.

On Sunday September 23, 2018, Taste of the Park, will feature Flair Catering with tutorials on how to cook authentic Ghanaian dishes as well as Chefs from Accra City Hotel who will treat patrons to exotic dishes. There will also be a wine tasting session as well as a Mixologist who specializes in using herbs and spices to enhance the taste of regular drinks.

The efforts of individuals and organizations who have beautiful gardens will be recognized on Wednesday September 26, 2018 at the Ghana Garden and Flower Awards and Closing Ceremony.