2.5m Deficit: Realty Firm Challenges Lagos Govt On Sustainable Housing

By CHIKA OKEKE

The Project Director Of Leading Multi-Disciplinary Infrastructure Firm, Arctic Infrastructure (AI), Mr Lookman Oshodi Has Challenged The Lagos State Government On The Need To Restrategise The Processes Of Providing Sustainable Housing To The Rising Population In The City. This Is Even As He Noted That With Strategic Partnership With The Heinrich Böll Foundation That The Firm Developed Extensive Policy Papers Which, If Adopted By The Government And Other Stakeholders, Would Reduce The Acute Housing Deficit In Lagos, Pegged At Over 2.5 Million. He Stated This In Lagos At The Official Unveiling Of A Documentary Series, Produced By Filmmaker, Deji Akinpelu To Highlight Challenges Faced By Lagos Residents In Securing Affordable Housing, In Partnership With Heinrich Böll Foundation. The Documentary Titled, ‘Kelechi Quest’ Highlighted The Challenges Faced By Low And Medium Income Earners In Lagos To Secure Livable Shelter In Addition To Policy And Regulations Enabling Affordable Housing To This Class Of Residents. Oshodi Disclosed That The Firm Recognised The Acute Shortage Of Livable And Affordable Housing In Lagos, A City Of Over 20 Million People Given The High Influx Of People To The City Daily. Also Speaking, The Programme Manager Of The Heinrich Böll Foundation’s ‘Climate Resilient And Inclusive Megacity Lagos’, Monika Umunna Admitted That Cities Are Facing The Challenge Of Lack Of Affordable Housing For Low And Medium Income Residents Worldwide.

“This Documentary Series Intends To Draw The Attention Of Lagos Residents To Policies And Regulations Which The Lagos State Government Can Adopt To Encourage The Massive Construction Of Housing Units Which Are Affordable For Low And Medium Income Earners Rather Than Allowing The Use Of Precious Land For Speculative Purpose Or For Luxury Investments”, She Added. She Enjoined Viewers To Reflect And Discuss The Proposed Alternative Measures So As To Increase Advocacy For Legislation Aimed At Establishing Sustainable Housing For Lagos Residents.

The Heinrich Böll Foundation Is Part Of The German Green Political Movement That Has Developed Worldwide As A Response To The Traditional Politics Of Socialism, Liberalism, And Conservatism.

Its Main Tenets Are Ecology And Sustainability, Democracy And Human Rights, Self-Determination And Justice. The Foundation Which Started Its Work In Nigeria In 1995 Now Has Headquarters In Abuja And A Liaison Office In Lagos. However, Arctic Infrastructure Is A Private Establishment With Broad Focus On Infrastructure Delivery, Urban Development And Environment. It Envisions A World Where Access To Sustainable Infrastructure And Liveable Environment Would Not Be Restricted To Any Human Being Irrespective Of Social, Economic Or Spatial Status