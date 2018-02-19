18 killed in Borno suicide bomb attacks

At least 18 persons were killed and 22 others injured as three suicide bombers staged attacked a Borno community Friday night, police said.

The suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked Kasuwan Kifi village in Konduga local government area of the state.

Konduga is about 25km southeast of Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

In Kasuwan Kifi, there is a thriving night market where residents sell fried fish and food ingredients. The attackers infiltrated the market and detonated themselves there.

Borno Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the attack occurred despite “proactive” measures taken by the police to decongest the market.

“There were many people there frying bean cake (kose/akara), yams and other consumables,” said the CP.

“There were also young men playing snookers there. The bombers detonated explosives at about 8pm yesterday (Friday night), killing themselves and 18 others. Twenty others were also injured,” Mr. Chukwu disclosed.

Mr. Chukwu said the police explosive ordinance department was quickly deployed to the scene.

“Those injured have been evacuated and rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment,” he said.