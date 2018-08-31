150 unknown dead bodies up for mass burial

The Police Hospital administration has announced it will in the next 21 days embark on a mass burial for some 150 unknown and unclaimed dead bodies.

This is part of its routine measures to decongest the mortuary in the facility.

The administration in a statement dated August 28, 2018, and signed by Public Relations Officer, Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, is thus calling on the public who may be interested in identifying and claiming bodies of relatives to contact the pathology department of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the public is also advised to always inform relatives of their movements and travel schedules and also develop the habit of carrying with them any form of personal Identifications to help the police as and when the need arises.