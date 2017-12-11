14,200 Cops Deployed For Xmas To Harass, Intimidate, Extort or Safeguard Life and Property?

The Ghanaian Police has announced the deployment of fourteen thousand two hundred police personnel, to beef up security towards the celebration of Christmas and the New Year festivities.

The initiative dubbed, Police Father Christmas is aimed at increasing the presence of police personnel, because of the increased activities during the festivities, which is often accompanied by robberies on the highways, theft, fraud, burglaries, traffic congestion, increased drink driving and other infractions.

The initiative in our view, is a remarkable milestone by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to assure Ghanaians that, the police, are ever willing and ready to ensure incidence free festivities.

Whilst, we commend the IGP and his men, we wish to caution them not to overstretch their mandate, by extorting money from drivers.

We are all witnesses to the tactics the police also adopt during the festivities, this period is often one that, everyone wants to cash-in and the police are no exception, in fact it is their modus operandi, to rake in as much as they can.

Last week, dealers of livestock indicated that, customers are likely to pay more for livestock they buy this Christmas, because the police have been extorting a lot of money from them.

Traders, who travel on our trunk roads, all have unpalatable experiences to share, regarding the treatment they go through the hands of the police.

They are confronted with two evil, highway robbers and the police, because to a large extent both use force to extort money from them.

Trotro and tax drivers, are also going to be at the mercy of the police personnel, who have been deployed to protect them. The police, cannot be protecting them and at the same time, be their worst nightmare.

The vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announced effective September 1, 2017, all barriers on the country’s roads, will be removed. If this directive has been followed through, what are the police still doing on the road and frustrating businessmen and women.

We, therefore, urge the IGP, to check the excesses of his men and restore the police service to its pristine goal of providing security to all manner of Ghanaians, wherever they may be.