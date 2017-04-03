10 Features You’ll Love In The Windows 10 Creators Update

At our core, every single one of us is a creator.

Whether you’re architecting world-changing ideas, painting the next breathtaking masterpiece, or simply hammering out your next blog post, technology has empowered us to create like never before.

With a slew of feature additions and improvements bundled into this major update, the latest Windows 10 Creators Updateis designed to celebrate the makers and inventors in all of us.

Here are 10 features we’re sure you’ll love as you prepare to make your mark in the world.

COMPUTING IN THREE DIMENSIONS

We move through life in three dimensions, so why should computing be limited to just two?

The Windows 10 Creators Update ships with Paint 3D, a new (and free!) app that lets you manipulate both shape and color in a whole new dimension,with the simplicity of the Paint app that you know and love.

Everything you doodle in Paint 3D will take on a new spin — literally. Objects you create can be rotated and viewed from every side, then enhanced with splashes of colors and textures.

Paint 3D works together with the new Remix3D.com community to help you discover and share even more awesome 3D content. Connect with other creators, showcase your own creations and get inspired.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Microsoft Edge browser now supports 3D content, including models exported from Minecraft and Sketchup. Windows can also print any type of 3D model to a connected 3D printer, letting you bring your creations into the real world.

2. MIXED REALITY COMES TO LIFE

With Creators Update, Microsoft is expanding its vision for mixed reality, which includes Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Holographic computing.

Together with your favorite brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, Windows 10 Creators Update will bring mixed reality headsets into the mainstream, transporting you from the boardroom to the beach without burning a hole in your wallet.

DID YOU KNOW?

Microsoft’s specifications for mixed reality headsets do not require high-powered computers to work. The headsets are also envisioned to be fully self-contained and do not need any external sensors to operate, giving you complete freedom to move around.

3. TURN DOWN THE BLUES AND WARM UP FOR SLEEP

Light affects our sleep patterns, and exposure toexcess light at night will adversely influence the quality of our sleep.

In particular, there is growing concern among the scientific community that the blue wavelength emitted from device displays can have more serious consequences on our health than previously thought.

Windows 10 Creators Updateautomatically lowers the amount of blue light emitted from your PC at night, with a blue light reduction filter.

Not only does this make your evening Netflix binge easier on the eyes, but it can help prepare your brain for a restful night of uninterrupted sleep.

DID YOU KNOW?

You can pre-set local sunset and sunrise timings so that Windows 10 Creators Update automatically adjusts the blue light reduction filter for you based on the time of the day, or manually adjust the controls to your liking. Snooze away!

4. GET YOUR FRAG ON IN ‘GAME MODE’

A Better Gaming Experience

Gamers all around the world love Windowsand the thousands of games they can find on the platform. The Creators Update takes gaming to a whole new level with the new Game Mode, an under-the-hood feature that funnels all your computing power towards improving the frame rate of your favorite games.

For example, if you have an 8-core CPU, Windows might activate six cores to be dedicated to gaming, while the other two cores handle system tasks, thereby reducing thread contention issues.

As more and more games jump on board and support Game Mode, you’ll enjoy buttery-smooth gameplay on more of your favorite PC games titles.

DID YOU KNOW?

Windows 10 Creators Update comes with more awesome features to power up your gaming experience, includinghigh dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut support for PC games and media, bringing greater color and detail for a more immersive gaming experience!

5. SHOW THE WORLD HOW YOU PLAY

Creators Update will introduce Beam to Windows 10, one of the easiest and quickest ways to stream your gameplay.

Beam is built right into both Windows 10 and Xbox One, so you can start streaming in moments without having to download a separate app. Beam will connect to your Xbox Live account, making it easy to stream your favorite games to Beam and your Xbox Live community.

What’s more, you can now create your own private e-sports tournaments with the new Arena on Xbox Live software. A full-featured e-sports platform, Arena on Xbox Live will give you the power to start your own competitive matches without all the administrative hassle.

DID YOU KNOW?

Windows 10 puts gaming controls at your fingertips with the Game bar – simply tap Windows key + G to bring up launch a bunch of gaming features and controls, including the new Beam game streaming, gameplay recording, and of course, Game Mode.

6. NEW PRIVACY SET-UP EXPERIENCE

Trust and privacy has always been a cornerstone of our personal computing vision. Windows 10 Creators Update puts greater control of how your personal information is shared with Microsoft via with a new privacy settings setup experience.

Each privacy setting now comes with full detailed information on how each toggle will impact how you use and experience Windows 10.

Under the hood, Creators Update simplifies the collection of Diagnostic data levels and further reduces the data collected at the Basic level.

And as always, customers can review all their privacy settings whenever they want and make changes at any time.

DID YOU KNOW?

The improved privacy settings in the Creators Update is a direct result of feedback from the Windows Insider community, all of whom have been helping Microsoft test drive the new upgrade for months. Microsoft listens intently to feedback and is committed to providing on-going improvements to the Windows experience.

7. STAY UP FOR WORK AND STAY UP TO DATE

Put your hands up if you’ve ever had Windows Update kick in and reboot your device just as you’re hunkering down on that massive PowerPoint deck due the very next day.

Windows 10 Creators Update offers finer control over Windows Update, letting you specify exactly when you want an update to happen. You can even reschedule or “snooze” updates for up to three days if you need uninterrupted time to work.

DID YOU KNOW?

You can now control the types of apps allowed to install on your PC, via the “Apps & features” page. You can choose to only allow installation of apps from the Store, choose to be warned when installing a non-Store app (but allow installation anyway), or choose to allow installation of apps from anywhere.

8. DO MORE WITH YOUR WEB BROWSER

Fast becoming a favorite among Windows 10 users, a bevy of new features and enhancements makes Microsoft Edge a faster, safer, and more powerful browser for everyone.

For one, Flash content is now blocked by default, improving safety, security, and even battery life.

If you’re an extreme multitasker, you’ll be happy to hear that tab management has become more powerful with page previews and improved navigation between tabs.

DID YOU KNOW?

The improved Edge browser comes with numerous enhancements that fit in with our digital lifestyles. Web payments, new Jump List support, and web-to-app linking are just a few examples of how Windows 10 Creators Update focuses on taking the hard work out of webbrowsing so you can just sit back and surf.

9. ‘REFILL’ YOUR PEN WITH MORE WINDOWS INK

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update supercharged personal computing for both stylus and digital pen users, and the Creators Update adds even more masterstrokes to the canvas.

For example, the Sticky Notes app is now intelligent enough to recognize certain key information that you jot down, like addresses, phone numbers, time, and more. The app detects these details, and then dishes out insights and additional functionality straight from the note itself.

Plus, inking has been added to the newly upgraded Photos app, letting you annotate and doodle on your photos before sharing it with your friends and family for that added personal touch of affection or mischief. You can even draw on videos, and the ink will play back at the right places when others view it!

DID YOU KNOW?

A research study conducted by Norwegian neuropsychologists found evidence that using a pen to draw and take notes triggers parts of the brain that lead to better information processing. With Windows Ink, you can enjoy the best of what modern technology offers – touch and type – without having to compromise on the benefits of handwriting.

10. STAY SECURE WHILE AT WORK AND PLAY

Modern security is a constant battle, and the Creators Update ensures that you’ll never be left behind with new measures that help you stay safe and secure on your devices.

This includes the new Windows Defender Security Center, which combines all the security protections present in Windows 10 into one integrated and beautiful interface.

Under this new app, you can check your virus and malware protection status, adjust settings for app and browser control, review the performance and health of your device, and more.

DID YOU KNOW?

Microsoft’s enterprise customers have much more stringent security needs, and the Creators Update also has them covered – from enhanced mobile device management solutions to improvements to Windows Information Protection.